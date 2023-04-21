Xia Baolong is a familiar face as the chief of Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs. But he charted new and unfamiliar territory during his fact-finding mission to the city that ended earlier this week. A thorough body check-up on Hong Kong – that is how a lawmaker described the unprecedented six-day visit by Xia that also gave a preview of the interactions likely to become the norm between the revamped high-level office and the city’s bigwigs. Indeed, there were many firsts during the official visit by the director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO). He was the first high-ranking Beijing representative to address the Legislative Council chamber and the first such official to tour the top court. It also marked the first time someone of that ranking met the heads of foreign business chambers in the city. The HKMAO chief made 28 carefully curated stops over the six days. During his exchanges with local officials and residents, Xia also set the tone on a range of key issues relating to the city’s future. These ranged from its way of life, to the coming district-level election to proffering a view on protests and “quality democracy” and the importance of education, technology and science, as well as tourism and long-term development. All these touchstone topics were indicated by his choices of places he toured and the people he met. Xia’s trip came a month after the HKMAO had its status elevated. It now reports directly to China’s top Communist Party leadership, putting it on par with other key party organs and clarifying the chain of command. If before the office appeared to be in a coordinating role with the liaison office, the top outfit for Beijing in the city, the change makes it clear the latter now reports to the HKMAO. Observers said that based on speeches and comments made, the trip had three aims. The first was to set an example of creating a fact-finding culture for John Lee Ka-chiu ’s administration, as Beijing is expected to tighten its supervision of Hong Kong affairs as part of the enhanced scope of the revamped body. Second, perhaps more importantly, was an attempt to shape residents’ expectations of governance and to get them to focus more on economic development. The third was to offer more firepower to back contentious policies in the city, from housing to national security. “How Xia solicited views and inspected facilities set a benchmark for the local government. Officials are expected to deliver policies that are backed by solid research and on-the-ground investigations,” said Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to the semi-official think tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies. Establishing fact-finding culture Xia’s trip that ended on Tuesday was the most extensive conducted by any visiting senior Beijing official overseeing the city’s affairs and was twice as long as the one made by his predecessor, Wang Guangya, in June 2011. Twelve years ago, Wang, a seasoned diplomat, made headlines for being the first HKMAO director to set foot in the city solely for a three-day trip to meet key officials and different sectors, a visit made to understand the city’s deep-rooted livelihood issues. But it was in a starkly different political environment that was fast becoming fractious. Liao Hui, Wang’s predecessor, only came to the city as part of a larger contingent of mainland Chinese officials after the 1997 handover, under Beijing’s initial hands-off approach towards local affairs in the early years of the city’s return to Chinese rule. One of the most memorable photos of Wang in 2011 was of him trying an egg tart in a market. He also attended a televised dialogue with youngsters and visited two public housing estates, before heading to Macau. But he only met a small number of lawmakers at a 160-people “all-sector” lunch without entering the legislature, as back then it included a hostile opposition camp, unlike today’s ranks of “patriots” only in the chamber following Beijing’s electoral overhaul in 2021 . This past weekend, Xia delivered keynote addresses inside the Legco chamber to the more than 80 legislators. He also met the city’s chief justice and representatives of two lawyers’ groups and foreign business chambers, all firsts for a senior mainland official. “Some groups were left out from his well-orchestrated visits,” said Tik Chi-yuen, the sole non-establishment lawmaker who met him for lunch but not for a closed-door session. He said Xia should have genuine interactions with less well-off residents to better understand their plight. “Making a stop in subdivided flats could have helped Beijing better grasp the deep-rooted housing woes in Hong Kong and review whether those new transitional housing policies are on the right track,” he said. “Unfortunately, Xia didn’t.” But even though only a handful of Legco members were selected to speak to Xia during the close-door session, the exchange “normalised” direct communications between both sides – once seen as a political taboo. Tik also said he believed such direct dialogues would improve cross-border relations. The purpose of these exchanges though was clear. Xia’s fact-finding exercise was in keeping with calls made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his full work report to the national congress last October as well as Premier Li Qiang’s remarks this March at the annual political assembly of the National People’s Congress. Hong Kong leader urges national security vigilance as top Beijing official ends trip In his October speech, Xi encouraged party officials to “take the lead in conducting in-depth research and studies”. Li stressed in-depth and on-the-ground investigations and studies by officials were key to improving governance. “What you see are all problems when sitting at the office. What you see are all solutions when going to the people,” he said in March. In that spirit of “going to the people”, Xia was spotted staying in a dormitory of Beijing’s foreign affairs office in the city, instead of booking into a five-star hotel like his predecessor Wang. He also did not publicly engage with any private developers during his tour, while back in 2011, Wang toured the Sky 100 Observation Deck, accompanied by Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Raymond Kwok Ping-luen and Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong. Beijing’s point man on Hong Kong seeks to ease concerns over city’s reputation Former district councillor Wong Chun-ping was among the dozens of pro-Beijing politicians chosen by the Home Affairs Bureau to meet Xia in a Chinese restaurant. He said he was surprised by the director’s familiarity with district affairs. “When I told him about the formation of the Community Care Team in Kwun Tong, he sounded like he already knew clearly about the new structure when encouraging us to continue to serve the community,” Wong said. Xia is expected to draft a report for the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, the top internal policy coordination body under the party’s Central Committee, to review, according to political commentator Lau. Opposing views doesn’t equal democracy, Beijing official tells Hong Kong legislators “From the selection of facilities he inspected, it is expected that Beijing might offer targeted policy support to Hong Kong, especially in key industries such as innovation and technology, and small enterprises battered by three years of the pandemic ,” he said. But he stressed that Hong Kong authorities needed to urgently strengthen their “fact-finding” abilities and that the city leader could not rely on the recently established policy unit and a top-level council of advisers alone. To change residents’ perceptions and offer policy backing During his speech on National Security Education Day on Saturday, Xia stressed that safeguarding national security was crucial for the financial hub’s ability to seek greater development. Lee emphasised the same point when summing up Xia’s visit. Tam Yiu-chung, the former sole Hong Kong representative of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said Xia was offering a “booster shot” to support a local version of the security law. “Beijing’s full backing will ease potential frictions and unify voices in the legislative process,” he said, referring to Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition, or subversion against the central government, among other activities. But Xia’s agenda was also to set the tone on other key issues, such as advising residents to focus more on economic development. Xia zooms in on Hong Kong’s economy to de-emphasise political squabbles: analysts “I hope that Hong Kong will hold conventions and exhibitions every day, engage in innovation and technology, and fight for the economy,” he said, jesting to the audience that they should also enjoy “horse racing, dancing, speculating on stocks and making big money”. Xia offered insights during several other closed-door meetings with pro-Beijing politicians, where he was quoted as saying the presence of opposing views did not equate to “quality democracy”. This was an assurance to lawmakers their work mattered even in the absence of an opposition. The entire camp had been decimated by arrests and others fleeing the city in the aftermath of the implementation of the national security law . “[Xia] doesn’t think just ‘one person, one vote’ alone equals a quality democracy,” one of the lawmakers was quoted as saying. John Burns, emeritus professor in the University of Hong Kong’s department of politics and public administration, saw Xia’s messages as an attempt to change residents’ expectations of governance – from focusing on public participation and accountability to seeing how the economy and integration with the mainland could benefit them. “In this, he is using a different understanding of democracy than we in Hong Kong have understood for decades. Xia urges us to focus on democracy that produces results that are ‘in the interests of the people’ rather than the process of achieving the results,” he said. Burns also said it was significant that even though Beijing began using the phrase that it had “comprehensive jurisdiction” over Hong Kong in 2014, it would take another nine years before a top official could tour government institutions openly. Build economy, protest less, Beijing’s top man on Hong Kong affairs tells residents Xia was “visible to ordinary people, perhaps hoping that visibility will help to build trust between the people of Hong Kong and local and central authority,” he said. “Whether it will or not, remains to be seen.” David Zweig, an emeritus professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, who taught China politics, warned that even though the opposition was decimated, doubts among the population had not disappeared. “Officials may not realise how much anger there could be against them for shutting down the path towards democracy and for the national security law,” he said, adding these remained unresolved issues. A greater presence by Beijing in the city also meant greater accountability. If things went sour, more blame would fall on the central government, Burns added. Still, a new set of expectations had fallen on the shoulders of the local government and its supporters. Beijing’s top official for Hong Kong affairs kicks off fact-finding trip Tian Feilong, a mainland scholar, said Xia’s emphasis on Hong Kong’s unique strengths and economic contributions meant that Beijing expected policymakers to break new ground in policy delivery, especially with the help of pro-Beijing politicians who would play an increasingly important role in governance. “Xia’s trip sent a signal that the central government will spend more effort than ever in supervising local affairs. The governing bloc will be naturally under more pressure to make breakthroughs in development,” said Tien, an associate professor at Beihang University’s Law School in Beijing. He said a key priority for officials and politicians was to rebuild trust with residents by better addressing their livelihood needs. “Whether the patriotic forces can demonstrate that they are able and popular among the people will be an important test of the overhauled system,” he said.