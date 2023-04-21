Chief Executive John Lee and members of the Legislative Council will conduct a four-day visit to four Mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong delegation to mainland China to showcase solidarity and deepen trust, says John Lee ahead of visit to 4 Greater Bay Area cities
- Delegation to visit four Greater Bay Area cities to deepen trust and consensus about future development, and strengthen collaboration
- This will be first large-scale visit by city’s government to mainland bay area cities since border reopening
