Hong Kong authorities have mooted a proposal that will fill a gap in the law created by the imposition of the national security law. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong prosecutors will be allowed to appeal against acquittals in some national security cases in Court of First Instance under proposed change

  • Defendant has right to appeal but under current practice the prosecution does not, according to Department of Justice
  • Proposal will fill gap in law created by imposition of national security law which allows cases to be tried by panels of judges without juries

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:43pm, 21 Apr, 2023

