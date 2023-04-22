Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has said some protests had been “problematic” with “hidden ill motives”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung accuses pro-Beijing lawmakers of lacking ‘fighting spirit’ to take on activists overseas

  • Online activists spreading dangerous ideas to Hong Kong youth as lawmakers and politicians remain silent, ex-leader says
  • Leung points to recent release overseas of audio version of book Hong Kong court deemed as seditious content

Kahon Chan

Updated: 8:38pm, 22 Apr, 2023

