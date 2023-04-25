Only a “certain number of seats” will be directly chosen by elections, the city’s leader has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Future Hong Kong district councils to be patriots only, set number of elected seats, city’s John Lee says, vowing to prevent takeover by troublemakers
- ‘We will retain a certain number of seats chosen by elections’, city’s leader says, adding municipal bodies to be completely ‘depoliticised’ and administrative-led
- Government is wrapping up long-running review of district councils aiming to prevent ‘hijacking’ of organisations by members of opposition camp following 2019 election
