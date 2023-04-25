Only a “certain number of seats” will be directly chosen by elections, the city’s leader has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Only a “certain number of seats” will be directly chosen by elections, the city’s leader has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Future Hong Kong district councils to be patriots only, set number of elected seats, city’s John Lee says, vowing to prevent takeover by troublemakers

  • ‘We will retain a certain number of seats chosen by elections’, city’s leader says, adding municipal bodies to be completely ‘depoliticised’ and administrative-led
  • Government is wrapping up long-running review of district councils aiming to prevent ‘hijacking’ of organisations by members of opposition camp following 2019 election

Lilian ChengHarvey Kong
Lilian Cheng and Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:15pm, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Only a “certain number of seats” will be directly chosen by elections, the city’s leader has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Only a “certain number of seats” will be directly chosen by elections, the city’s leader has said. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE