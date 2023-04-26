Workers marching for their rights in Hong Kong on May 1 was a common sight before 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former leader of defunct Confederation of Trade Unions in Hong Kong withdraws Labour Day rally application after ‘being taken away’
- Two weeks ago Joe Wong and Denny To applied to stage 500-strong rally on Hong Kong Island on Labour Day
- Wong was not arrested but has suffered an emotional breakdown, apparently under severe stress, To posted on Facebook
Workers marching for their rights in Hong Kong on May 1 was a common sight before 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee