Workers marching for their rights in Hong Kong on May 1 was a common sight before 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former leader of defunct Confederation of Trade Unions in Hong Kong withdraws Labour Day rally application after ‘being taken away’

  • Two weeks ago Joe Wong and Denny To applied to stage 500-strong rally on Hong Kong Island on Labour Day
  • Wong was not arrested but has suffered an emotional breakdown, apparently under severe stress, To posted on Facebook

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:14pm, 26 Apr, 2023

