Hong Kong’s Audit Commission has demanded libraries root out books ‘contrary’ to national security. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Audit Commission demands city libraries step up efforts to root out books ‘manifestly contrary’ to national security
- Audit officials pointed to a preliminary review of library materials the department started in 2021, with some items still in progress in February this year
- Examining library books for national security risks was an ‘ongoing’ process, says Leisure and Cultural Services Department
