An advertisement featuring the latest round of consumption vouchers. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan ‘confident’ over economic rebound this year as consumption climbs, positive investor sentiment returns
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan points to flurry of business delegations from mainland China and overseas, says Greater Bay Area positioning top of mind for visiting parties
- Growth in local spending and latest round of consumption vouchers both positive for economic recovery, he says
