Liu Guangyuan, the Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong to give unprecedented lecture on international relations, diplomacy at city’s legislature next month
- Liu Guangyuan, Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, will give closed-door speech to lawmakers on May 11, according to official schedule
- He will be first in role to address local legislature, with talk following recent visit by top state official overseeing city’s affairs earlier this month
