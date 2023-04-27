Liu Guangyuan, the Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong to give unprecedented lecture on international relations, diplomacy at city’s legislature next month

  • Liu Guangyuan, Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, will give closed-door speech to lawmakers on May 11, according to official schedule
  • He will be first in role to address local legislature, with talk following recent visit by top state official overseeing city’s affairs earlier this month

Lilian Cheng
Kahon Chan and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:02pm, 27 Apr, 2023

