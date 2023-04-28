Bishop Stephen Chow, the head of Hong Kong’s Catholic diocese, has encourage resident to embrace patriotism. Photo: Handout
Bishop Stephen Chow, the head of Hong Kong’s Catholic diocese, has encourage resident to embrace patriotism. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Being patriotic requires ‘extra effort’ for Hongkongers from colonial era, city’s top Catholic cleric says

  • Bishop Stephen Chow acknowledges recent call for patriotism could spark ‘complicated emotions’, but says faith can help teach people to love country, church
  • ‘People can live a good life if the government lives up to its mission, and vice versa. So we should hope for dialogues between the administration and the church,’ he adds

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:32pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bishop Stephen Chow, the head of Hong Kong’s Catholic diocese, has encourage resident to embrace patriotism. Photo: Handout
Bishop Stephen Chow, the head of Hong Kong’s Catholic diocese, has encourage resident to embrace patriotism. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE