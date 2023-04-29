A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong hits out at US over ‘Made in China’ rule for exports after meeting in Geneva

  • US undermining integrity of rules-based multilateral trading system embodied by WTO, government spokesman says
  • WTO in December called for Washington to drop labelling rule, triggering appeal now stuck in limbo after US blocks appointments of judges to panel

Kahon Chan

Updated: 7:28pm, 29 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE