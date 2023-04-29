A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong hits out at US over ‘Made in China’ rule for exports after meeting in Geneva
- US undermining integrity of rules-based multilateral trading system embodied by WTO, government spokesman says
- WTO in December called for Washington to drop labelling rule, triggering appeal now stuck in limbo after US blocks appointments of judges to panel
A panel of WTO judges called on Washington last December to drop its requirement that Hong Kong’s US-bound exports be labelled as “Made in China”. Photo: AFP