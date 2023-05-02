Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s district councils to be chaired by government officials, hopefuls eyeing fewer directly elected seats to undergo vetting
- Move to allow officials to chair councils is similar to colonial era-practice in 1980s
- Only 88 seats, or nearly 20 per cent of 443 spots across 18 municipal-level bodies, to be decided by popular vote, confirming earlier Post report
Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse