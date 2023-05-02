Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s district councils to be chaired by government officials, hopefuls eyeing fewer directly elected seats to undergo vetting

  • Move to allow officials to chair councils is similar to colonial era-practice in 1980s
  • Only 88 seats, or nearly 20 per cent of 443 spots across 18 municipal-level bodies, to be decided by popular vote, confirming earlier Post report

Natalie WongLilian ChengJeffie Lam
Natalie Wong Lilian Cheng and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:25pm, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers show up in force at the district council election in 2019 amid the social unrest. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE