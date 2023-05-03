Beijing-friendly politicians have welcomed the changes, saying they will prevent the councils from being used for “political struggles”. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing-friendly politicians have welcomed the changes, saying they will prevent the councils from being used for “political struggles”. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s district council overhaul will create echo chamber, impede residents’ access to neighbourhood help, political analysts say

  • Authorities say move to ensure bodies are administrative-led needed to get councils back on ‘right track’
  • But analysts call revamp major step backwards, noting number of directly elected representatives will be cut from nearly 95 per cent to 19 per cent

Jeffie LamLilian Cheng
Jeffie Lam and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:00am, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing-friendly politicians have welcomed the changes, saying they will prevent the councils from being used for “political struggles”. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing-friendly politicians have welcomed the changes, saying they will prevent the councils from being used for “political struggles”. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE