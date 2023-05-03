Only 88 out of 470 district council seats will be chosen by the more than 4 million registered voters in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Explainer |
How will Hong Kong’s district council overhaul change neighbourhood political life? Direct voting curbed, lines redrawn in ‘patriots-only’ revamp
- Last piece of governance reform puzzle falls into place, following Beijing’s implementation of national security law nearly three years ago
- Out of 470 seats across 18 new district councils, only 88 will be chosen by city’s four million registered voters
