Hongkongers gave the opposition camp a landslide victory at the district council election in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong voters not being punished by plan to revamp district councils and cut directly elected seats, home affairs minister says
- Secretary for Home and Youth affairs Alice Mak doubles down on government proposal to overhaul municipal-level bodies
- She says councils have been politicised by opposition camp and livelihood issues overlooked
Hongkongers gave the opposition camp a landslide victory at the district council election in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE