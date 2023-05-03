A sea of candles in 2019 marks the last time the June 4 vigil was officially held in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong June 4 vigil likely to be on hold for fourth year amid park renovations, pro-Beijing group eyes event in limited area
- Government says Victoria Park’s six soccer pitches and central lawn closed for maintenance, with completion expected only by end of June
- Charity under Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations meanwhile confirms it has applied for sales event in remaining available space
