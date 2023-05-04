Brian Davidson, the British consul general to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Turning a new page: Britain wants to reinvigorate ties with Hong Kong and to have less megaphone diplomacy, consul general says
- Exchange of visits by ministers, collaborations in trade, investment, culture and the arts offer hope
- Robust relationship will have room for working through areas of disagreement, says Brian Davidson
