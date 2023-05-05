As far as Greenpeace Hong Kong is concerned, the government did not go far enough to gather views on the ambitious Kau Yi Chau artificial island plan to house up to 550,000 people. Better known as the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project, it is estimated to cost at least HK$580 billion (US$7.4 billion) and span 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres). “This is the largest infrastructure project ever. It will take decades to build, and the impact will span generations,” said Chan Hall-sion, Greenpeace Hong Kong’s senior campaigner. “But instead of reaching out for views more aggressively, they did the opposite.” The project’s latest 3½-month public engagement exercise ended on March 31 after a series of exhibitions, 33 meetings and 7,800 submissions of feedback. But Chan said the meetings were not open to the public, and a dedicated website was launched about a month after the exercise began. A poll of 1,018 people by Greenpeace found that almost three in 10 respondents were unaware of the consultation. By comparison, a consultation held in 2016 for the Lantau development strategy from which the Kau Yi Chau project was derived had included three public forums attended by 860 people across five focus group sessions and 24 meetings. It saw more than 23,479 responses, including 20,488 petitions. The 2014 environmental impact consultation for the airport’s third runway, for example, also drew about 25,000 responses. Brushing aside the criticism, Development Secretary Bernadette Linn Hon-ho maintained last week that the government exercise had a broad reach that included 16,000 residents visiting the exhibitions, but the Greenpeace poll involved only a small sample. “Instead of going on discussing whether we should do it, we should now gather ideas on how to do it well,” she said. The controversy unfolded amid an apparent reduction of public consultation exercises in Hong Kong. A check of the GovHK website showed a downward trend in the number of public consultations by the administration. Between 2014 and 2018, there were about two dozen consultations each year, with the number reaching 31 in 2015. There were 20 in 2019, when the city was shaken by months of social unrest before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived the following year. Only eight public consultations were held in 2020, followed by 20 in 2021 and 14 last year. As of April, six exercises have been conducted this year. Hong Kong residents doubt viability of Lantau artificial islands plan: survey During his high-profile, fact-finding visit last month, Xia Baolong , Beijing’s point man on Hong Kong affairs, urged Hongkongers to build a climate of rational communication to seek common ground, saying there was “no future” for a confrontational society. The State Council’s director of Hong Kong and Macau affairs reminded Hongkongers repeatedly that demonstrations were not the only way to express their views, and that social movements could easily be hijacked by those with ulterior motives. His remarks raised questions in some quarters on the city authorities’ current approach to fostering dialogue and seeking views from the public. How much consultation is enough? Hong Kong has a long tradition of public consultation, including guidelines on how such exercises should be run. In 2003, after a large-scale protest brought an end to the city government’s attempt to introduce a national security law, the administration provided the Legislative Council with a set of guidelines for running public consultations. Among other things, it said “adequate publicity should be given to the consultation exercise” and “sufficient time should be allowed for the public and interested parties to study the consultation document and prepare their submissions”. Developments under 2 Hong Kong mega projects ‘will be sustainable’ It also specified various avenues for conducting public consultation, including media briefings, radio interviews and the internet. The Kau Yi Chau artificial island consultation exercise was not the first to leave observers wondering if the government had moved away from that earlier position of seeking views from the public. In 2021, a three-month public consultation to update Hong Kong’s copyright regime featured one online public forum and three briefings with copyright owners, online service providers and intellectual property practitioners’ groups. It drew 62 written submissions. By contrast, a four-month consultation on the treatment of parody under the copyright regime in 2013 had three public forums and eight seminars to gauge the views of the public and interested parties. Relevant officials also attended various events and there were 2,455 written submissions. Does Hong Kong need new mega developments off Lantau and in New Territories? Last December, a three-month public consultation was launched on a controversial proposal to regulate crowdfunding activities by requiring anyone planning to collect donations from individuals and others – online or offline – to apply to a new Crowdfunding Affairs Office for approval to proceed. Law enforcement agencies would also be empowered to ban or stop any unapproved or illegal crowdfunding activity and prosecute not only the organisers but donors too. Despite the wide-ranging implications for charities and NGOs, there was no press conference or briefing by the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau to address the concerns raised. Responding to queries by the Post, the bureau merely said it had collected views from different sectors “expressed at various public occasions”. The Minimum Wage Commission, currently carrying out a four-week initial consultation on strengthening the review mechanism of the statutory minimum wage, said it had gauged public views “extensively” through various channels such as “an e-form on its website, email, fax and post”. Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party, said it had tried in vain to arrange a meeting with the government over the crowdfunding proposal, and the lack of publicity of the plan and consultation exercise was unlike anything in the past. “I will not say the government deliberately wants to hide it from the public, but in reality, no one knows what’s going on,” he said. Lo said that in the past, government officials would seek his party’s views. But the party had no representatives in the Legislative Council following Beijing’s overhaul of the city’s electoral system in 2021 to ensure that only “ patriots ” run for elections. Hong Kong leader says work on 2 mega land projects to proceed at same time “It might be easy for them to get their proposals approved in the legislature, but it is still the officials’ responsibility to inform the public of their work and seek views,” Lo said. Doubts over the government’s interest in public views deepened further on Tuesday as authorities announced a sweeping overhaul to transform the city’s 18 district councils into administrative-led bodies chaired by officials. The proportion of directly elected seats in such councils would also drastically be slashed from around 95 per cent to only 19 per cent. The government argued the shake-up was needed to depoliticise the councils as they had been hijacked by the opposition, and redirect focus to livelihood issues, but some political scientists warned the new arrangement could easily produce “choruses of ‘yes’ men and women”. The consultation period for the overhaul that would rewrite the councils’ history as an electoral institution will take two weeks, and residents can offer submissions via fax, email and letter, according to the Home Affairs Department. Political scientist Ma Ngok of Chinese University said Hong Kong’s weakened civil society in recent years had already resulted in less public discussion of policies, including in the media. Consultation exercises needed sufficient time and publicity for residents to respond, or the government risked facing “groupthink”, he warned. Disagreeing, lawmaker Holden Chow Ho-ding of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong said it was unfair to accuse the government of playing down a consultative exercise just because some individuals claimed they were not aware of it. “Those who really care about an issue can still file their submissions,” he said. Chow said the pandemic had not only affected government operations but also reshaped Hongkongers’ way of life. Focus on Northern Metropolis scheme, not artificial islands: Hong Kong’s Regina Ip “People nowadays still opt for online meetings even as we return to normality. Will they still have the same eagerness to attend a public hearing if there is one?” he asked. He said that under the new “patriots-only” political order, the administration had in fact become more receptive and responsive in addressing concerns raised by lawmakers, reflecting a healthier relationship between the executive and legislative branches. No longer ‘the city of protests’ Up until 2019, demonstrations and street marches were such a frequent occurrence that Hong Kong was dubbed “the city of protest”. But the pandemic and Beijing’s imposition of the sweeping national security law in 2020, which outlawed acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, brought protests to a halt. In the new political atmosphere, police imposed stringent restrictions on organisers of the first authorised demonstration in March over a land reclamation plan in Tseung Kwan O by local residents. Among other things, participants had to wear numbered lanyards. Following Xia’s recent warnings, a Beijing-friendly union withdrew its application to hold a rally on labour rights. A unionist with an opposition background also dropped an application to hold a Labour Day rally. His co-applicant said the unionist came under “ tremendous pressure ”, but declined to provide details, citing the national security law. Professor John Burns, emeritus professor of the University of Hong Kong’s department of politics and public administration, said that the overhauled political scene made public consultation all the more important for understanding the needs and concerns of the community. “No rational citizen chooses to protest when existing channels allow them to participate, that is, to try to influence policy outcomes,” he said. “Shutting them out undermines stability. As Xia observed, our stability is fragile.” Burns said the key problem with Hong Kong-style public consultation was that “its goal was to sell a policy which the government had already decided”. Activists call for Hong Kong government to be open over land reclamation project “The government may have consulted narrowly defined stakeholders at the policy formulation stage, but authorities usually consult the public only after the policy is made. At this stage, trying to influence the policy is almost impossible,” he said. A more deliberative approach was needed, such as sharing power with residents and employing credible non-government polling bodies to boost its public opinion monitoring capacity. His views were echoed by Ada Wong Ying-kay, executive chair of The Good Lab, a non-profit working for social innovation and public engagement. While acknowledging the government’s efforts to get third parties like her team to engage residents over district-level infrastructure projects, she also noticed that the number of citywide public consultations on policies had declined and become less visible. She said there were many innovative ways for policymakers to gauge public views online. She recalled that Taiwan’s digital minister Audrey Tang gathered public opinion on various controversies via online platforms. “After throwing the question to the floor, she would raise a number of follow-up questions not only to facilitate the discussion but also to gradually bring divergent views together,” she said. Hong Kong’s artificial islands plan ‘could become financially risky, run into delays’ Instead of only inviting the public to send written submissions, direct interaction would allow the government to “feel the pulse” and provide an opportunity to clarify misunderstandings, she added. A former elected member of the colonial era Urban Council and a Wan Chai district councillor until 2017, Wong said the Hong Kong government had a tendency to consult only when “the rice is cooked”, after a decision was made. Early public input could help the authorities plug policy loopholes. “It is a process of trust building which is totally worth it,” she said.