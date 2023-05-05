A Wan Chai district council meeting in 2020. The government claims some councils have lost sight of their mission of serving their local communities. Photo: Winson Wong
Appointees to Hong Kong’s district councils must fully commit to roles or face punishment, No 2 official says

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan tells Post that government will hold hand-picked members to same standards as popularly elected peers
  • ‘If anyone is too busy to meet residents and do their job, I’d ask them not to accept the appointment,’ he says

Kahon Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 5 May, 2023

