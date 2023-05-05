Kowloon City district council logo. The government has slashed the number of directly elected council seats to 88. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong not legally required to set up district councils, justice minister says
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says recently announced reform aimed at ensuring district councils ‘fully and accurately implement’ intent of Basic Law
- Lam points to Article 97, which states municipal-level bodies that are not organs of political power ‘may be established’ in city
