Kowloon City district council logo. The government has slashed the number of directly elected council seats to 88. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong not legally required to set up district councils, justice minister says

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says recently announced reform aimed at ensuring district councils ‘fully and accurately implement’ intent of Basic Law
  • Lam points to Article 97, which states municipal-level bodies that are not organs of political power ‘may be established’ in city

Willa Wu

Updated: 6:43pm, 5 May, 2023

