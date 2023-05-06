A minister has defended a district council overhaul that would reduce the number of directly elected seats. Photo: Jelly Tse
Direct election of Hong Kong district councillors could overlook ‘professional’ candidates hesitant to run, minister says
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang defends decision to slash number of directly elected district council seats from nearly 95 per cent to 19 per cent under overhaul
- ‘There are many professionals or patriotic people who aspire to serve society out there who may not opt to run in elections’, he argues
