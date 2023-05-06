The moment the organiser of the Ice Hockey World Championship played a protest song instead of the national anthem of China after Hong Kong beat Iran. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

National anthem row: Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association cries foul over sports federation’s ‘threatening interrogation style’

  • Association chairman Mike Kan releases 2,000-word rebuke saying he can no longer stay quiet
  • Federation accuses association of providing inaccurate accounts of anthem mix-up in final report

Emily Hung

Updated: 5:48pm, 6 May, 2023

