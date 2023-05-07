A meeting in 2020 among members of the Wan Chai District Council. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong district council revamp: city’s sole non-pro-establishment lawmaker questions if move will turn bodies into ‘government cheerleaders or semi-civil service’
- Tik Chi-yuen points to section in proposal indicating councillors must complete jobs assigned by the government, including promoting policies
- Former official Frank Chan however insists change would depoliticise municipal-level organisations and allow more voices to be heard
