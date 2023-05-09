It has been common practice for Hong Kong’s chief executive to take questions regularly from lawmakers to update them on the government’s work. Photo: Elson Li
Televised session where Hong Kong’s John Lee takes questions from lawmakers to be revamped to focus on specific policies, ‘unleash potential of patriots’

  • Chief Executive John Lee says first meeting to focus on national development, and it won’t be compulsory for legislators to pose questions
  • He says such talks will be regarded as new channel to gauge views on annual policy blueprint, while voicing hope for greater legislative-executive ties

Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:23pm, 9 May, 2023

