Some lawmakers expressed worries during debate in the legislature, with discussions lasting about one and a half hours before the bill was passed by a show-of-hands vote. Photo: Sun Yeung
Some lawmakers expressed worries during debate in the legislature, with discussions lasting about one and a half hours before the bill was passed by a show-of-hands vote. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: legislature passes bill allowing government to ban overseas lawyers from cases

  • Approved amendment of Legal Practitioners Ordinance gives chief executive final say on involvement of foreign counsel in sensitive cases
  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says new vetting process can strike balance between allowing overseas lawyers in such trials and safeguarding national security

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:12pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some lawmakers expressed worries during debate in the legislature, with discussions lasting about one and a half hours before the bill was passed by a show-of-hands vote. Photo: Sun Yeung
Some lawmakers expressed worries during debate in the legislature, with discussions lasting about one and a half hours before the bill was passed by a show-of-hands vote. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE