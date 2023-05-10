Some lawmakers expressed worries during debate in the legislature, with discussions lasting about one and a half hours before the bill was passed by a show-of-hands vote. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law: legislature passes bill allowing government to ban overseas lawyers from cases
- Approved amendment of Legal Practitioners Ordinance gives chief executive final say on involvement of foreign counsel in sensitive cases
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says new vetting process can strike balance between allowing overseas lawyers in such trials and safeguarding national security
