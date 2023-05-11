Ming Pao will pull two illustration series by artist Zunzi from Sunday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong politics
Cartoons by Hong Kong artist Zunzi to be dropped from city newspaper on Sunday after 40-year partnership

  • Ming Pao expresses gratitude to cartoonist for contributions over past 40 years, but offers no explanation behind decision to pull comics from May 14
  • Comic strips met with backlash from government ministers in recent months, who accused artist of making misleading remarks and stoking public ill will

Oscar Liu
Updated: 10:09am, 11 May, 2023

