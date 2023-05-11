Liu Guangyuan {left} with Andrew Leung at the Legco building, Photo: Sam Tsang
China won’t ‘back down’ on issues of sovereignty, development, Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong tells lawmakers during unprecedented meeting

  • One-hour closed-door seminar marks first time Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong has formally addressed city’s lawmakers
  • Liu Guangyuan also accuses US of attacking China’s economy and adopting ‘zero-sum’ approach to diplomatic ties

Lilian Cheng and Ng Kang-chung
Willa Wu Lilian Cheng and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:46pm, 11 May, 2023

