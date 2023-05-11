Liu Guangyuan {left} with Andrew Leung at the Legco building, Photo: Sam Tsang
China won’t ‘back down’ on issues of sovereignty, development, Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong tells lawmakers during unprecedented meeting
- One-hour closed-door seminar marks first time Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong has formally addressed city’s lawmakers
- Liu Guangyuan also accuses US of attacking China’s economy and adopting ‘zero-sum’ approach to diplomatic ties
