Cartoonist Zunzi, real name Wong Kei-kwan, with one of his books. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader John Lee says media coverage should avoid ‘false, biased, defamatory or misleading’ information after cartoonist Zunzi dropped by Ming Pao

  • John Lee speaks out a day after Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao axes controversial cartoonist after 40 years
  • City leader also defends decision by public libraries to remove publications by Zunzi from their shelves

Willa Wu

Updated: 7:31pm, 12 May, 2023

