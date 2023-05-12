Cartoonist Zunzi, real name Wong Kei-kwan, with one of his books. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader John Lee says media coverage should avoid ‘false, biased, defamatory or misleading’ information after cartoonist Zunzi dropped by Ming Pao
- John Lee speaks out a day after Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao axes controversial cartoonist after 40 years
- City leader also defends decision by public libraries to remove publications by Zunzi from their shelves
