The judiciary says attempts to exert pressure on judges are unacceptable. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s judiciary condemns call by US panel for sanctions on 29 judges who hear national security cases

  • Report by US Congressional-Executive Commission on China singles out jurists tasked with hearing national security law cases, including city’s chief justice
  • Judiciary says judges act on ‘basis of the law and evidence, and nothing else’

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 9:03pm, 12 May, 2023

