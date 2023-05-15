Beijing has vowed to stand behind Hong Kong’s judges in the face of possible US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing has vowed to stand behind Hong Kong’s judges in the face of possible US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing vows support for Hong Kong judges after US congressional advisers call for sanctions

  • State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office rejects report, saying it aims to smear city’s judicial system and national security law
  • ‘It further exposed the arrogant, barefaced, ugly true face of US hegemony,’ spokesman says

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:30am, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has vowed to stand behind Hong Kong’s judges in the face of possible US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing has vowed to stand behind Hong Kong’s judges in the face of possible US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE