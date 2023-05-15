Beijing has vowed to stand behind Hong Kong’s judges in the face of possible US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing vows support for Hong Kong judges after US congressional advisers call for sanctions
- State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office rejects report, saying it aims to smear city’s judicial system and national security law
- ‘It further exposed the arrogant, barefaced, ugly true face of US hegemony,’ spokesman says
