Books related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been removed from public library shelves as the 34th anniversary approaches. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong public libraries pull most books related to Tiananmen Square crackdown as 34th anniversary approaches
- Keyword check of library archives by Post in Chinese and English finds no works related to the military crackdown in Beijing 34 years ago
- Critics warn that book removals may damage city’s reputation for openness; security chief Chris Tang defends ‘well-established’ library procedures
Books related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been removed from public library shelves as the 34th anniversary approaches. Photo: Xiaomei Chen