Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday defended the removal of more public library books over political sensitivities, saying material circulated had to “serve the interest” of society without breaching the law. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, while insisting such publications were still available in private bookshops, did not address whether the city’s freedom of access to information would be undermined if censorship standards were not transparent, as suggested by critics. Hong Kong’s public library operator has stepped up efforts to root out works contrary to national security as demanded by government auditors, with latest titles removed including those related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the city’s political system, and also titles on other subjects by opposition figures. Hong Kong’s libraries told to quickly root out books ‘contrary’ to national security “These books are accessible by people in private bookshops … The principles we use, which I support, is to ensure that there is no breach of any laws in Hong Kong including the copyright [ones],” Lee on Tuesday told the press ahead of his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council. He did not address how certain non-political titles could be linked to national security threats, but offered his “strong confidence” in the professionalism of colleagues at the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which operates the city’s 71 public libraries. Lee said it was important to inspect if “any kind of messages” that did not align with the interest of the city existed in library material. “I think any government needs to do [this so] that the books that we allow for public circulation do serve the interest of Hong Kong.” Hong Kong public libraries pull books related to Tiananmen Square crackdown A Post check of public library archives on Monday found that more books penned by opposition figures, despite apparently being unrelated to politics, were no longer available on shelves. These included romance novels by Democratic Party ex-lawmaker Roy Kwong Chun-yu and an award-winning martial arts review by former legal sector legislator Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee. Keyword searches of archives in Chinese and English also found no works related to the military crackdown in Beijing 34 years ago. One of the few relevant books that remained on library shelves was Beijing Coma, by Chinese-born British writer Ma Jian, a 2008 English-language novel censored in mainland China. The libraries’ stepped-up vetting came weeks after an Audit Commission report published last month said more needed to be done to examine “library material for safeguarding national security”.