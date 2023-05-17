Hong Kong public libraries should be more transparent about titles being pulled from shelves, a government adviser has said. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong public libraries should disclose books pulled from shelves, give reasons for censorship so authors can appeal: government adviser
- Member of Public Libraries Advisory Committee also says books about city’s social movements should not be censored, so long as they are factual accounts
- ‘Authors should be informed if their books are removed and offered an explanation,’ committee member adds
Hong Kong public libraries should be more transparent about titles being pulled from shelves, a government adviser has said. Photo: Winson Wong