Chief Executive John Lee speaks with lawmakers during Thursday’s exchange session. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘severely condemns’ US pressure on local judges, warns external forces still threat to city
- Government has responsibility to foster social values among young generation in face of foreign interference, city leader also says during revamped Legco exchange
- ‘These foreign politicians blatantly put pressure on judges, proving those malicious attacks on Hong Kong by external forces have not disappeared,’ he adds
