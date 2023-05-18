Chief Executive John Lee speaks with lawmakers during Thursday’s exchange session. Photo: Elson Li
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘severely condemns’ US pressure on local judges, warns external forces still threat to city

  • Government has responsibility to foster social values among young generation in face of foreign interference, city leader also says during revamped Legco exchange
  • ‘These foreign politicians blatantly put pressure on judges, proving those malicious attacks on Hong Kong by external forces have not disappeared,’ he adds

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:53pm, 18 May, 2023

