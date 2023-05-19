Jimmy Lai is set to stand trial without a jury on charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong High Court upholds government decision to bar British lawyer from Jimmy Lai collusion trial
- Tycoon initiated two legal challenges, including judicial review which led to Friday’s ruling, to keep King’s Counsel Timothy Owen on his defence team
- Lai asked judges to drop collusion case on grounds of an unfair trial, arguing he had been obstructed from being represented by barrister of his choice
