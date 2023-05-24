Potentially problematic books will be pulled from library shelves first before authorities conduct a review. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong national security law: books must pass review before returning to public library shelves, minister says
- Culture minister Kevin Yeung says removing potentially problematic books from shelves before reviewing them is common practice
- ‘Once we find the books’ contents are in line with standards, we will put them back on shelves for public circulation,’ he adds
Potentially problematic books will be pulled from library shelves first before authorities conduct a review. Photo: Jelly Tse