Foreign minister James Cleverly was urged by several groups to raise the case with the Chinese vice-president. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: UK foreign minister says Jimmy Lai case raised with China’s vice-president earlier this month
- Foreign Secretary James Cleverly reveals he raised concerns to Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during London visit
- Media mogul set to stand trial in September without a jury on charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces
Foreign minister James Cleverly was urged by several groups to raise the case with the Chinese vice-president. Photo: Winson Wong