Foreign minister James Cleverly was urged by several groups to raise the case with the Chinese vice-president. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: UK foreign minister says Jimmy Lai case raised with China’s vice-president earlier this month

  • Foreign Secretary James Cleverly reveals he raised concerns to Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during London visit
  • Media mogul set to stand trial in September without a jury on charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces

Jeffie Lam and Harvey Kong
Jeffie Lam and Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:18pm, 25 May, 2023

