Visitors at Macau’s Ruínas de São Paulo. The casino hub has been urged by a top state official to rely less on gaming revenue. Photo: Edmond So
Beijing’s top man on Hong Kong, Macau affairs urges casino hub to lean less on gaming and tap into Hengqin development potential

  • Analysts note lighter emphasis on national security by HKMAO chief Xia Baolong, compared with remarks made on earlier visit to Hong Kong
  • Senior state official visited casino hub on four-day trip that ended Friday

Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 May, 2023

