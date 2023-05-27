Visitors at Macau’s Ruínas de São Paulo. The casino hub has been urged by a top state official to rely less on gaming revenue. Photo: Edmond So
Beijing’s top man on Hong Kong, Macau affairs urges casino hub to lean less on gaming and tap into Hengqin development potential
- Analysts note lighter emphasis on national security by HKMAO chief Xia Baolong, compared with remarks made on earlier visit to Hong Kong
- Senior state official visited casino hub on four-day trip that ended Friday
