Uygur student Abuduwaili Abudureheman was said to have last texted a friend on May 10. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
Human rights group Amnesty International claims Uygur student missing for more than 2 weeks since arriving in Hong Kong

  • Abuduwaili Abudureheman, who is studying for his PhD in Seoul, had apparently entered city to visit a friend and said he was being interrogated by authorities
  • Post has reached out to Hong Kong government for comment

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:57pm, 27 May, 2023

