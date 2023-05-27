Uygur student Abuduwaili Abudureheman was said to have last texted a friend on May 10. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
Human rights group Amnesty International claims Uygur student missing for more than 2 weeks since arriving in Hong Kong
- Abuduwaili Abudureheman, who is studying for his PhD in Seoul, had apparently entered city to visit a friend and said he was being interrogated by authorities
- Post has reached out to Hong Kong government for comment
Uygur student Abuduwaili Abudureheman was said to have last texted a friend on May 10. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9