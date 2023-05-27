Cantopop singer Anthony Wong says the letter came with a HK$463,000 refund. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Cantopop singer and opposition supporter Anthony Wong says venue booking for August concert cancelled without reason
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ‘not in a position to proceed’ with contractual obligation to host concert, the operator says, according Wong
- Singer is one of few artists who have openly voiced support for opposition figures during anti-government protests in 2019
Cantopop singer Anthony Wong says the letter came with a HK$463,000 refund. Photo: Nora Tam