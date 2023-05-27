Civic Party banners promote candidates for the Legco election in 2020, held the next year. The party championed the cause of universal suffrage and the rule of law since its founding by six lawmakers in 2006 Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Civic Party folds after 17 years of championing opposition causes
- Organisation decides to wind up after failing to find any members willing to serve as chairman
- Co-founder Ronny Tong says party long ago deviated from its mission of providing centrist candidates and policies
