Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi (left) with Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Handout
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi (left) with Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Visit to Hong Kong by Congolese president shows city’s strategic role in China’s clean-energy transition, observers say

  • Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi concludes two-day visit to the city after meeting Chief Executive John Lee at Government House
  • Hong Kong leader points to city’s role in China’s flagship trade scheme, the Belt and Road Initiative

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:44pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi (left) with Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Handout
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi (left) with Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE