Hong Kong residents gather for the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. The event has not been held since that year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong security chief warns troublemakers ahead of June 4 anniversary, as pro-Beijing groups deny Victoria Park carnival aimed at blocking any vigil
- Chris Tang says authorities will take ‘resolute action’ against anyone taking advantage of approaching ‘special occasion’ to threaten national security
- Spokesman for carnival organisers deny three-day event aimed at blocking any possible gathering to mark Tiananmen Square crackdown
