Hong Kong residents gather for the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. The event has not been held since that year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents gather for the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. The event has not been held since that year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong security chief warns troublemakers ahead of June 4 anniversary, as pro-Beijing groups deny Victoria Park carnival aimed at blocking any vigil

  • Chris Tang says authorities will take ‘resolute action’ against anyone taking advantage of approaching ‘special occasion’ to threaten national security
  • Spokesman for carnival organisers deny three-day event aimed at blocking any possible gathering to mark Tiananmen Square crackdown

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:04pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents gather for the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. The event has not been held since that year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents gather for the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. The event has not been held since that year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE