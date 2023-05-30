A high-powered advisory group to help boost Hong Kong’s socio-economic position has been unveiled. Photo: Jelly Tse
A high-powered advisory group to help boost Hong Kong’s socio-economic position has been unveiled. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

High-powered think tank to boost Hong Kong’s socio-economic standing unveiled with aim to tap into national development

  • More than 50 academics and business leaders with extensive experience of China lined up for new think tank under Chief Executive’s Policy Group
  • Heavyweights recruited include academic Zheng Yongnian, Lau Siu-kai of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies and Henderson Land Development’s Martin Lee Ka-shing

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:20pm, 30 May, 2023

