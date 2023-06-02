A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. [email protected] Fengsuo
Museum to mark Tiananmen Square crackdown to open in New York 2 years after Hong Kong version closed on national security grounds
- Mainland Chinese dissidents behind museum say Hong Kong has lost role in advancing ‘democracy and freedom’ in country
- Exhibits in the 2,000 sq ft New York museum include collections of Hong Kong newspaper reports and city items produced to commemorate crackdown victims
A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. [email protected] Fengsuo