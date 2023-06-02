A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. Facebook@Zhou Fengsuo
A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. [email protected] Fengsuo
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Museum to mark Tiananmen Square crackdown to open in New York 2 years after Hong Kong version closed on national security grounds

  • Mainland Chinese dissidents behind museum say Hong Kong has lost role in advancing ‘democracy and freedom’ in country
  • Exhibits in the 2,000 sq ft New York museum include collections of Hong Kong newspaper reports and city items produced to commemorate crackdown victims

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:30am, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. Facebook@Zhou Fengsuo
A mimeograph machine used by mainland Chinese students to print leaflets during the Tiananmen Square crackdown 34 years ago. [email protected] Fengsuo
READ FULL ARTICLE