A private screening of a documentary about an entertainment mogul booked for June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown has been cancelled. Photo: FACEBOOK/To Be Continued
Purchase platform says Hong Kong cinema has cancelled private documentary screening, after ‘advice to avoid public gatherings on June 4’
- Private screening of ‘To be Continued’, a documentary about an entertainment mogul, cancelled
- Dora Choi, co-director of film, expresses deep regret and disappointment that it cannot be screened at Golden Scene Cinema
A private screening of a documentary about an entertainment mogul booked for June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown has been cancelled. Photo: FACEBOOK/To Be Continued