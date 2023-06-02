Beijing implemented the national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong will forge ahead with plans to pass Article 23 national security law, justice secretary says
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam concludes five-day trip to capital, where he met Beijing’s top man overseeing Hong Kong affairs
- ‘There were many discussions surrounding national security as this is an important topic,’ Lam says
Beijing implemented the national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020. Photo: Edmond So