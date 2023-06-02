Beijing implemented the national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong will forge ahead with plans to pass Article 23 national security law, justice secretary says

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam concludes five-day trip to capital, where he met Beijing’s top man overseeing Hong Kong affairs
  • ‘There were many discussions surrounding national security as this is an important topic,’ Lam says

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:35pm, 2 Jun, 2023

