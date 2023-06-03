HSBC has closed three bank accounts held by opposition group the League of Social Democrats, sparking anger in the organisation. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
HSBC among Hong Kong banks that close accounts tied to opposition group, members say
- Four core League of Social Democrats members have personal accounts at several banks closed, as well as three business accounts at HSBC
- ‘Intimidation has reached everyone, and that has reached the personal lives of activists,’ league vice-chairman says
