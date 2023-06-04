Hong Kong police have stepped up security around the site of past vigils marking the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, while a former organiser went on a hunger strike behind bars to mark the event. Around 20 officers were observed on patrol near an entrance to Victoria Park in Causeway Bay at about 1.30pm on Sunday, with more personnel spread across the district and police vehicles parked along roads in the area. The enhanced measures came as political activist Frances Hui said Chow Hang-tung, an ex-member of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, had been placed in solitary confinement for holding a 34-hour hunger strike. The former vice-chairwoman of the group behind the vigil is currently serving 4½ months in prison for refusing to assist in a police investigation into the alliance’s alleged breaches of the Beijing-imposed national security law. Chow has also been remanded in custody pending a separate trial at the High Court that also involved the organisation. Meanwhile, Executive Council member Ronny Tong Ka-wah advised Hongkongers to refrain from commemorating the 34th anniversary of the crackdown in any organised manner for the time being. However, the veteran politician sitting on the city’s top decision-making body said he believed Hong Kong was still a diverse and free society under the “one country, two systems” governing principle and he respected everyone’s right to mark such events as they saw fit. 4 Hong Kong protesters arrested near Victoria Park ahead of June 4 anniversary Calling for all Chinese people to unite as the country came under threat from foreign political forces, Tong said Beijing expected Hong Kong to be a “stable and peaceful society”. The Exco member acknowledged the request was no small task, but said the city had a “responsibility” to ensure it remained a stable and peaceful environment. On the same day, Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong also posted his prayers for the “special day” on social media and described June 4 as “a particularly thought-provoking day” for many residents. “Pray for those whose hearts have hardened that they will gradually be softened and relieved from deep-seated fears and anxieties,” he wrote. “May the eternal love of the Holy Trinity bring healing grace to our society and country so that we can head towards a brighter tomorrow together.” Victoria Park, the former site of the annual vigil, is currently hosting a three-day carnival, co-organised by 26 pro-Beijing groups, that will wrap up on Monday. The event marks the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on July 1 and features 200 booths offering traditional snacks and folk art performances, as well as music and dancing. On the eve of June 4, police arrested four protesters on suspicion of disrupting public order and sedition near the park. A 54-year-old female was arrested for carrying two straps with “seditious wordings” and laying out items with “seditious intent”, while another 60-year-old man attracted passers-by and refused to leave after police warnings. A 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were also arrested for holding papers featuring seditious phrasings and refusing to cooperate after repeated warnings. Thousands of police officers to patrol Hong Kong on Tiananmen Square anniversary Over in the United States, the country’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Americans would observe the 34th anniversary of the crackdown, accusing Beijing in 1989 of brutally repressing “peaceful Chinese pro-democracy protesters and bystanders”. “The victims’ bravery will not be forgotten and continue to inspire advocates for these principles around the world. The United States will continue advocating for people’s human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and around the world,” he said.