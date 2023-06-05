Members of the Hong Kong Bar Association during their trip to Peking University. Photo: Handout
Members of the Hong Kong Bar Association during their trip to Peking University. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Bar Association hails ‘complete resumption’ of ties with mainland China after 5-year freeze

  • Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes returns from Peking University visit celebrating resumption of common law course taught by Hong Kong barristers
  • Latest trip marks third in as many months for Dawes to nation’s capital, after relations had soured under previous association chiefs

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:09pm, 5 Jun, 2023

