Members of the Hong Kong Bar Association during their trip to Peking University. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Bar Association hails ‘complete resumption’ of ties with mainland China after 5-year freeze
- Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes returns from Peking University visit celebrating resumption of common law course taught by Hong Kong barristers
- Latest trip marks third in as many months for Dawes to nation’s capital, after relations had soured under previous association chiefs
